Abbot Financial Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL)

Abbot Financial Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $339,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 291.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,785,000 after acquiring an additional 8,455 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,025,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,278,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Texas Pacific Land during the 2nd quarter worth about $248,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Texas Pacific Land during the 2nd quarter worth about $8,208,000. Institutional investors own 56.75% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TPL shares. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Texas Pacific Land in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $800.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Texas Pacific Land from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $1,427.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, October 23rd.

Texas Pacific Land stock opened at $1,251.75 on Thursday. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a 52 week low of $681.00 and a 52 week high of $1,773.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,271.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,350.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.70 billion, a PE ratio of 41.18 and a beta of 2.24.

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $10.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.83 by $1.99. Texas Pacific Land had a net margin of 62.35% and a return on equity of 38.17%. The business had revenue of $123.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.97 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Texas Pacific Land Co. will post 35.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th were issued a $2.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. Texas Pacific Land’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.18%.

Texas Pacific Land Corp. operates as a landowner in the State of Texas. Its surface and royalty ownership allow revenue generation through the entire value chain of oil and gas development, including through fixed fee payments for use of the firm’s land, revenue for sales of materials used in the construction of infrastructure, providing sourced water and treated produced water, revenue from its oil and gas royalty interests, and revenues related to saltwater disposal on land.

