Abbot Financial Management Inc. Sells 276 Shares of Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT)

Abbot Financial Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,806 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 276 shares during the period. Abbot Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Safety Insurance Group were worth $856,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in Safety Insurance Group by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 511,163 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $40,014,000 after acquiring an additional 14,575 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Safety Insurance Group by 69.0% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 22,128 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,754,000 after acquiring an additional 9,031 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Safety Insurance Group by 93.1% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 25,828 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,047,000 after acquiring an additional 12,456 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Safety Insurance Group by 111.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,257 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $975,000 after acquiring an additional 6,448 shares during the period. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in Safety Insurance Group by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 18,203 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,425,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Safety Insurance Group alerts:

NASDAQ SAFT opened at $84.01 on Thursday. Safety Insurance Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.75 and a 12 month high of $87.98. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.32 and a beta of 0.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is $80.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Safety Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SAFT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.55. Safety Insurance Group had a net margin of 16.97% and a return on equity of 13.32%. The company had revenue of $213.71 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. Safety Insurance Group’s payout ratio is currently 35.64%.

About Safety Insurance Group

Safety Insurance Group, Inc engages in the management and provision of insurance services. It offers property and casualty insurance products which include commercial vehicles and fleets. The firm provides private passenger automobile, commercial automobile and homeowners insurance. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Further Reading: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Safety Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safety Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.