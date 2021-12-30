Abbrea Capital LLC Grows Stock Position in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Abbrea Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 26.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,979 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 820 shares during the period. Abbrea Capital LLC’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $1,024,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOCU. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of DocuSign by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 375,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,473,000 after buying an additional 61,824 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of DocuSign by 94.6% during the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after buying an additional 2,042 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of DocuSign by 33.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 135,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,999,000 after buying an additional 33,749 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of DocuSign during the 2nd quarter valued at about $478,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of DocuSign by 45.7% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,000 after buying an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.35% of the company’s stock.

DOCU has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered DocuSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut DocuSign from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Piper Sandler cut DocuSign from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $330.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut DocuSign from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $350.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on DocuSign from $285.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $249.72.

Shares of DOCU opened at $152.48 on Thursday. DocuSign, Inc. has a 52-week low of $131.51 and a 52-week high of $314.76. The company has a market capitalization of $30.17 billion, a PE ratio of -262.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 45.77 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $220.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $260.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.12. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 9.12% and a negative net margin of 5.72%. The business had revenue of $545.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $531.25 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.21) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Tram T. Phi sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.57, for a total transaction of $422,355.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Peter Solvik sold 8,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.91, for a total value of $2,335,462.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 91,497 shares of company stock valued at $18,151,866 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.87% of the company’s stock.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions include identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

