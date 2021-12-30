Abbrea Capital LLC Has $298,000 Holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Abbrea Capital LLC grew its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) by 40.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,595 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 745 shares during the quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGG. Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hillman Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $32,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $45,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 35.0% during the third quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AGG opened at $113.87 on Thursday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $113.20 and a 12 month high of $118.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.15.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

