Abbrea Capital LLC Has $441,000 Holdings in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Abbrea Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC’s holdings in Welltower were worth $441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Welltower by 8,265.6% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 151,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,820,000 after buying an additional 149,442 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Welltower by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 604,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,207,000 after buying an additional 57,506 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in Welltower by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 63,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,191,000 after buying an additional 2,085 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Welltower by 40.2% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,829,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $235,164,000 after buying an additional 811,101 shares during the period. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Welltower by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,263,167 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $188,069,000 after purchasing an additional 72,252 shares during the last quarter. 92.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Welltower alerts:

NYSE WELL opened at $85.11 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.41. Welltower Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.38 and a 52-week high of $89.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.38. The stock has a market cap of $37.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.84, a PEG ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.01.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Welltower had a return on equity of 2.86% and a net margin of 9.69%. Welltower’s revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Welltower Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 16th were paid a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 15th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 234.62%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WELL. Barclays began coverage on shares of Welltower in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $91.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Welltower from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Welltower from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Welltower from $80.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Welltower from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Welltower has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.82.

About Welltower

Welltower, Inc engages in the provision of health care infrastructure and investment of seniors housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems. It operates through the following segments: Seniors Housing Operating, Triple-net, and Outpatient Medical. The Seniors Housing Operating segment includes the seniors housing communities.

Featured Story: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL).

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.