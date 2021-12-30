Abbrea Capital LLC Has $441,000 Stock Holdings in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Abbrea Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC’s holdings in Welltower were worth $441,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WELL. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Welltower during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its stake in shares of Welltower by 55.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Welltower during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Welltower by 214.3% during the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of Welltower during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. 92.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Welltower from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Welltower from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Welltower from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Welltower from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $94.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Welltower from $80.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Welltower presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.82.

WELL stock opened at $85.11 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $37.05 billion, a PE ratio of 81.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.41. Welltower Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.38 and a 52 week high of $89.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Welltower had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 2.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Welltower Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 16th were paid a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 15th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 234.62%.

About Welltower

Welltower, Inc engages in the provision of health care infrastructure and investment of seniors housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems. It operates through the following segments: Seniors Housing Operating, Triple-net, and Outpatient Medical. The Seniors Housing Operating segment includes the seniors housing communities.

