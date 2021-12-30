Abbrea Capital LLC Lowers Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Abbrea Capital LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,649 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 68 shares during the quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. TCTC Holdings LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 15.7% during the third quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 6,998 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,530,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,090 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $895,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 86,903 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,010,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transcend Wealth Collective LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 2,649 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $222.99 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $226.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $224.42. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $190.94 and a 12 month high of $244.46.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Article: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.