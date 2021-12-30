Abbrea Capital LLC Lowers Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Abbrea Capital LLC lessened its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,649 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 68 shares during the quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $579,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 70.2% during the second quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 25,582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,868,000 after buying an additional 10,553 shares during the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 10.1% during the third quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 35,911 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,930,000 after buying an additional 3,280 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 48.7% during the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 53,002 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,156,000 after buying an additional 17,363 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 16.4% during the second quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,776,000 after buying an additional 1,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 10.4% during the second quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 58,634 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,449,000 after buying an additional 5,501 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWM opened at $222.99 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $226.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $224.42. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $190.94 and a 12-month high of $244.46.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

