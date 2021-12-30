Abbrea Capital LLC Raises Stock Holdings in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Abbrea Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 26.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,979 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $1,024,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in DocuSign during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in DocuSign by 183.3% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in DocuSign by 555.6% during the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in DocuSign during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in DocuSign during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.35% of the company’s stock.

Get DocuSign alerts:

In other DocuSign news, CEO Daniel D. Springer acquired 33,675 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $143.95 per share, for a total transaction of $4,847,516.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Tram T. Phi sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.57, for a total transaction of $422,355.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 91,497 shares of company stock valued at $18,151,866 over the last ninety days. 3.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ DOCU opened at $152.48 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $30.17 billion, a PE ratio of -262.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 45.77 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $220.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $260.38. DocuSign, Inc. has a 1 year low of $131.51 and a 1 year high of $314.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $545.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $531.25 million. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 5.72% and a negative return on equity of 9.12%. DocuSign’s quarterly revenue was up 42.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.21) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DOCU. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of DocuSign from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $350.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Piper Sandler cut shares of DocuSign from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $330.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of DocuSign from $275.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of DocuSign from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of DocuSign from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $249.72.

DocuSign Company Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions include identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

See Also: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOCU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU).

Receive News & Ratings for DocuSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DocuSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.