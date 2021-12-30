AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Bought by Pacific Global Investment Management Co.

Pacific Global Investment Management Co. boosted its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 15,924 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Pacific Global Investment Management Co.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 294.3% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. Institutional investors own 65.86% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ABBV shares. Societe Generale upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $116.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Truist upped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.29.

In other news, VP Brian L. Durkin sold 11,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.51, for a total transaction of $1,515,132.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Vice Chairman Laura J. Schumacher sold 181,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.24, for a total transaction of $23,660,700.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 478,364 shares of company stock worth $59,793,977. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AbbVie stock opened at $135.36 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $239.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.23, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.01. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $101.81 and a one year high of $135.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $120.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.83.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $14.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.30 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 166.05%. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.83 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This is a boost from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.17%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is 123.81%.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

See Also: What is a dead cat bounce?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.