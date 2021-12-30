Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.87 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX) will post sales of $3.87 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Accelerate Diagnostics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.84 million and the highest estimate coming in at $3.90 million. Accelerate Diagnostics reported sales of $3.10 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Accelerate Diagnostics will report full year sales of $12.34 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $12.28 million to $12.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $20.60 million, with estimates ranging from $20.00 million to $21.19 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Accelerate Diagnostics.

Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The medical research company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $3.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.33) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Accelerate Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th.

Shares of AXDX traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $5.11. The company had a trading volume of 285,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 354,779. The firm has a market cap of $314.26 million, a P/E ratio of -3.95 and a beta of 1.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.28. Accelerate Diagnostics has a 52-week low of $4.01 and a 52-week high of $15.60.

In other Accelerate Diagnostics news, Director Jack W. Schuler bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.60 per share, for a total transaction of $92,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jack W. Schuler acquired 116,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.20 per share, with a total value of $605,508.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 1,190,985 shares of company stock valued at $5,955,488 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 45.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Accelerate Diagnostics by 64.0% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,378 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,708 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Accelerate Diagnostics by 415.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,213 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 5,008 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Accelerate Diagnostics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Accelerate Diagnostics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new position in Accelerate Diagnostics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Institutional investors own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

Accelerate Diagnostics Company Profile

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc is an in vitro diagnostics company, which engages in the provision of solutions that improve patient outcomes and lower healthcare costs through the rapid diagnosis of serious infections. It also focuses on developing and commercializing innovative instrumentation for the rapid identification and antibiotic susceptibility testing of infectious pathogens.

