Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Sold by Buckhead Capital Management LLC

Buckhead Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,135 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $363,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ACN. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the second quarter valued at approximately $836,581,000. AKO Capital LLP acquired a new position in shares of Accenture during the third quarter valued at approximately $718,796,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Accenture by 93.3% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,812,878 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $911,287,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357,770 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Accenture by 9.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,279,859 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,619,980,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020,098 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture during the second quarter valued at approximately $127,025,000. Institutional investors own 73.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $405.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Accenture from $385.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Accenture from $395.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Accenture from $391.00 to $443.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Accenture in a research report on Sunday, September 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Accenture has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $384.40.

In other news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 5,602 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.33, for a total transaction of $1,984,956.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 5,233 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.81, for a total transaction of $1,783,458.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 26,057 shares of company stock worth $9,123,550 in the last 90 days. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ACN traded down $0.81 during trading on Thursday, reaching $414.61. 9,035 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,997,579. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $372.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $339.02. The firm has a market cap of $262.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.14. Accenture plc has a 1-year low of $241.73 and a 1-year high of $417.37.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $14.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.22 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 30.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.17 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 10.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 12th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.37%.

Accenture declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, September 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information technology services provider to buy up to 1.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Accenture Profile

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

