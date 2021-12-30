ACENT (ACE) Market Capitalization Achieves $7.97 Million

ACENT (CURRENCY:ACE) traded 3.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 30th. One ACENT coin can currently be bought for $0.0661 or 0.00000140 BTC on major exchanges. ACENT has a total market cap of $7.97 million and $1.28 million worth of ACENT was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ACENT has traded down 2.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

ACENT Coin Profile

ACENT is a coin. Its genesis date was January 4th, 2021. ACENT’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 120,562,902 coins. ACENT’s official Twitter account is @Acent_tech

According to CryptoCompare, “ACENT is used as a native currency for ACENT's platforms, such as Osiris Browser, Osiris De-fi, and the Cryptocurrency Swap Protocol 'OCEAN'. ACENT aims to support mass adaptation of blockchain and tokens based on activated MVP. “

ACENT Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ACENT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ACENT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ACENT using one of the exchanges listed above.

