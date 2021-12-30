ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) Stock Position Lessened by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its holdings in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 617,141 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 100,167 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.53% of ACI Worldwide worth $18,965,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ACIW. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of ACI Worldwide in the first quarter worth $49,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of ACI Worldwide in the second quarter worth $113,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of ACI Worldwide in the second quarter worth $205,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ACI Worldwide in the second quarter worth $227,000. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of ACI Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at $241,000. 94.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACIW opened at $35.15 on Thursday. ACI Worldwide, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.39 and a 1-year high of $43.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of 49.51 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.42 and its 200-day moving average is $33.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.02). ACI Worldwide had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 14.03%. The business had revenue of $316.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $314.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other ACI Worldwide news, CTO Ram Kumar Puppala bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.49 per share, with a total value of $56,980.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott W. Behrens sold 37,905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.72, for a total value of $1,202,346.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ACI Worldwide Company Profile

ACI Worldwide, Inc engages in the development, marketing, installation, and support of software products and solutions primarily focused on facilitating real-time electronic payments. It operates through the following segments: ACI on Premise and ACI on Demand. The ACI on Premise segment serves customers who manage their software on site.

