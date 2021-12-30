Adial Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADIL) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Adial Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADIL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $2.75 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the development of a therapeutic agent for the treatment of alcohol use disorder. The company’s lead product consists of AD04 which is in clinical stage. Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in CHARLOTTESVILLE. “

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on ADIL. Brookline Capital Acquisition began coverage on shares of Adial Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a buy rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Litchfield Hills Research reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Adial Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Brookline Capital Management reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Adial Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $9.35.

Shares of Adial Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $2.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $52.33 million, a PE ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 0.53. Adial Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $1.67 and a 12-month high of $5.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.21.

Adial Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADIL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Adial Pharmaceuticals will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Adial Pharmaceuticals news, Director James W. Jr. Newman purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.85 per share, with a total value of $28,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 25.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ADIL. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Adial Pharmaceuticals by 93.1% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 28,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 13,500 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Adial Pharmaceuticals by 31.7% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 29,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Adial Pharmaceuticals by 172.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 585,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,492,000 after buying an additional 370,238 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Adial Pharmaceuticals by 13.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 88,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 10,261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in Adial Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $56,000. 22.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the treatment of alcohol use disorder. Its lead product is AD04, a selective serotonin-3 antagonist. The company was founded by Bankole A. Johnson in November 2010 and is headquartered in Charlottesville, VA.

