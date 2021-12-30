adidas (FRA:ADS) Given a €290.00 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

Warburg Research set a €290.00 ($329.55) price objective on adidas (FRA:ADS) in a research note released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

ADS has been the subject of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €345.00 ($392.05) price objective on shares of adidas in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Baader Bank set a €340.00 ($386.36) price target on shares of adidas in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €350.00 ($397.73) price target on shares of adidas in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €330.00 ($375.00) price target on shares of adidas in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, UBS Group set a €368.00 ($418.18) price target on shares of adidas in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €331.40 ($376.59).

Shares of FRA:ADS opened at €254.10 ($288.75) on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €270.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of €288.59. adidas has a one year low of €163.65 ($185.97) and a one year high of €201.01 ($228.42).

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates through ten segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

