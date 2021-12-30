AE Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC)

AE Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,097 shares of the company’s stock after selling 111 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide were worth $959,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 527.0% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 62,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,988,000 after acquiring an additional 52,700 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 1,768.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 30,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,929,000 after acquiring an additional 29,286 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 71,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,319,000 after acquiring an additional 9,794 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $808,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 30,819.8% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 488,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,774,000 after acquiring an additional 486,645 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Marriott Vacations Worldwide alerts:

Marriott Vacations Worldwide stock opened at $169.78 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -143.88 and a beta of 2.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $161.06 and its 200 day moving average is $156.66. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. has a twelve month low of $121.89 and a twelve month high of $190.97.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.60. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a positive return on equity of 2.94% and a negative net margin of 1.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 62.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.81) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. will post 4.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently -183.05%.

In related news, VP Dwight D. Smith sold 893 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.20, for a total value of $134,128.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

VAC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Securities upped their price target on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $198.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Truist upped their price target on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $198.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $203.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. TheStreet downgraded Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Marriott Vacations Worldwide presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $193.57.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Profile

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp. is a global vacation company, which engages in vacation ownership, exchange, rental and resort and property management, along with related businesses, products and services. It operates through Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The Vacation Ownership segment includes develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, and Hyatt Residence Club brands.

See Also: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott Vacations Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott Vacations Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.