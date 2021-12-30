AE Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Position in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,275 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,116 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $1,139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of British American Tobacco during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 82.9% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the period. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of British American Tobacco during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of British American Tobacco during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in British American Tobacco by 34.8% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. 5.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BTI stock opened at $37.31 on Thursday. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 12 month low of $33.62 and a 12 month high of $41.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.80.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BTI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, British American Tobacco presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

British American Tobacco Profile

British American Tobacco plc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of tobacco products. Its brands include Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, and Pall Mall. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Asia-Pacific and Middle East (APME), Americas and Sub-Saharan Africa (AMSSA), and Europe and North Africa (ENA).

