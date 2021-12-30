AE Wealth Management LLC Purchases 206 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,757 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $992,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Ecolab by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,767 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC raised its stake in Ecolab by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC now owns 1,402 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its stake in Ecolab by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 1,630 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC raised its stake in Ecolab by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 1,476 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Ayrshire Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ecolab by 0.3% during the third quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC now owns 20,354 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,246,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.19% of the company’s stock.

ECL stock opened at $235.64 on Thursday. Ecolab Inc. has a twelve month low of $201.15 and a twelve month high of $238.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $228.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $221.25.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.08. Ecolab had a net margin of 9.08% and a return on equity of 20.45%. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This is a positive change from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 13th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is 52.17%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ECL shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a $235.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Boenning Scattergood reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $227.00.

In related news, EVP Elizabeth A. Simermeyer sold 7,539 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.53, for a total value of $1,775,660.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy P. Mulhere sold 17,913 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.48, for a total transaction of $4,253,979.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,991 shares of company stock worth $12,823,269 over the last three months. 1.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

