AE Wealth Management LLC Sells 3,922 Shares of Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN)

AE Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) by 13.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,922 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Main Street Capital were worth $1,049,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in Main Street Capital by 21.9% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 9,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 1,760 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Main Street Capital by 1.2% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 84,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,460,000 after buying an additional 1,036 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in shares of Main Street Capital by 8.0% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 50,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,064,000 after purchasing an additional 3,699 shares during the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD lifted its position in shares of Main Street Capital by 35.5% during the third quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 70,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,896,000 after purchasing an additional 18,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Main Street Capital by 0.9% during the third quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 32,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Main Street Capital alerts:

MAIN opened at $44.76 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $44.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.65. Main Street Capital Co. has a 1 year low of $31.00 and a 1 year high of $47.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 9.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.45.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.08. Main Street Capital had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 117.18%. The company had revenue of $76.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Main Street Capital Co. will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 21st. Main Street Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.31%.

MAIN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Main Street Capital from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Main Street Capital from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Main Street Capital in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Main Street Capital from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on Main Street Capital from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.83.

Main Street Capital Profile

Main Street Capital is a principal investment firm that provides long-term debt and equity capital to lower middle market companies. Main Street’s investments are primarily made to support management buyouts, recapitalizations, growth financings and acquisitions of companies that operate in diverse industry sectors and generally have annual revenues ranging from $10 million to $100 million.

Read More: What is Call Option Volume?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN).

Receive News & Ratings for Main Street Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Main Street Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.