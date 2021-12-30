Akash Network Price Up 1.3% This Week (AKT)

Akash Network (CURRENCY:AKT) traded 8.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 30th. In the last seven days, Akash Network has traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar. Akash Network has a total market cap of $204.29 million and approximately $1.39 million worth of Akash Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Akash Network coin can currently be purchased for $1.79 or 0.00003795 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002116 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001774 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.47 or 0.00058099 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3,732.88 or 0.07895673 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.18 or 0.00074415 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $47,422.27 or 1.00306186 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.11 or 0.00053109 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00008093 BTC.

Akash Network Coin Profile

Akash Network’s total supply is 162,863,559 coins and its circulating supply is 113,861,304 coins. The Reddit community for Akash Network is https://reddit.com/r/akashnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Akash Network is akash.network . Akash Network’s official Twitter account is @akashnet_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Akash DeCloud is a cloud built for DeFi, decentralized projects, and high growth companies, providing scale, flexibility, and price performance. Its serverless computing platform is compatible with all cloud providers and all applications that run on the cloud. “

Akash Network Coin Trading

