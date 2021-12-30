Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) (TSE:AD.UN) Increases Dividend to $0.33 Per Share

Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) (TSE:AD.UN) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 30th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.33 per share on Monday, January 17th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This is a positive change from Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29.

TSE AD.UN traded up C$0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$19.27. 136,483 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 168,431. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$18.73 and a 200 day moving average price of C$18.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.58. Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust has a 52 week low of C$14.48 and a 52 week high of C$20.45. The stock has a market cap of C$868.79 million and a PE ratio of 6.47.

Get Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. CIBC boosted their price objective on Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) from C$22.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Cormark reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) in a research note on Thursday, November 11th.

Alaris Royalty Corp. is a private equity firm specializing in management buyouts, growth capital, lower & middle market, later stage, industry consolidation, growth capital, and mature investments. The firm does not invest in turnarounds and start-ups. It prefers to invest in the companies based in all industries except for those with a declining asset base, such as oil and gas resource companies, or any industry that carry the risk of obsolescence such as high tech and focuses on business services, professional services, information services, healthcare services, distribution & logistics, industrials, consumer products.

Featured Article: Market News Sentiment in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.