Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $40.71.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Alector from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. William Blair assumed coverage on Alector in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ ALEC opened at $21.27 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of -40.90, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.09. Alector has a 12 month low of $14.38 and a 12 month high of $43.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.32 and a 200-day moving average of $25.02.

Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $1.95. The company had revenue of $182.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $407.41 million. Alector had a negative return on equity of 12.96% and a negative net margin of 16.62%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alector will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Arnon Rosenthal sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $2,500,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Shehnaaz Suliman sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.82, for a total value of $1,711,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 405,000 shares of company stock worth $9,679,500 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALEC. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in Alector in the first quarter valued at about $20,862,000. EcoR1 Capital LLC boosted its stake in Alector by 17.7% in the third quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 4,994,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,985,000 after buying an additional 752,336 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in Alector in the third quarter valued at about $7,770,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Alector by 296.9% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 425,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,719,000 after buying an additional 318,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Alector in the third quarter valued at about $7,132,000. Institutional investors own 60.95% of the company’s stock.

About Alector

Alector, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in pioneering of immuno-neurology. It develops portfolio of innate immune system programs, designed to functionally repair genetic mutations and enable the rejuvenated immune cells to counteract emerging brain pathologies.

