Allegheny Financial Group LTD Sells 722 Shares of Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI)

Allegheny Financial Group LTD reduced its stake in Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,140 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 722 shares during the period. Allegheny Financial Group LTD’s holdings in Northwest Bancshares were worth $135,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 90.1% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,232 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,532 shares during the period. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares in the third quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares in the first quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares in the second quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares in the third quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.39% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Northwest Bancshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th.

NWBI traded up $0.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $14.21. 3,865 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 614,712. Northwest Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.37 and a twelve month high of $15.48. The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.55.

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The savings and loans company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.05. Northwest Bancshares had a net margin of 27.70% and a return on equity of 10.36%. The business had revenue of $127.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.23 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Northwest Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.63%. Northwest Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.00%.

In other news, CFO William W. Harvey sold 14,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.14, for a total transaction of $203,616.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy M. Hunter purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.26 per share, with a total value of $132,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 11,476 shares of company stock valued at $152,521 and have sold 46,304 shares valued at $654,323. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Northwest Bancshares

Northwest Bancshares, Inc is a holding company. It offers personal & business banking products including employee benefits, investment management services, insurance and trust. It engages in collecting deposits and making loans secured by various types of collateral, including real estate and other assets.

