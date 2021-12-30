AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:AFB) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:AFB) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 28th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be given a dividend of 0.053 per share by the investment management company on Friday, January 21st. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th.

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund has decreased its dividend by 4.6% over the last three years.

Get AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund alerts:

AFB stock opened at $15.03 on Thursday. AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund has a 12-month low of $13.89 and a 12-month high of $15.58. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.90.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $723,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 60,520 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $921,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 175,439 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,670,000 after purchasing an additional 4,902 shares in the last quarter.

About AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to provide a high current income exempt from regular federal income tax. The firm focuses on municipal bonds, and municipal securities. The company was founded on January 28, 2002 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

See Also: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.