Almanack Investment Partners LLC. Buys 11,210 Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Almanack Investment Partners LLC. lifted its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 199.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,818 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,210 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC.’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,938,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,999,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 442.6% during the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $201,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 28,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,280,000 after purchasing an additional 6,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC grew its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 2,932 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $115.00 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $115.87. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $112.78 and a fifty-two week high of $120.06.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $0.106 per share. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. This is an increase from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

