Almanack Investment Partners LLC. Buys 193,522 Shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT)

Almanack Investment Partners LLC. increased its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT) by 1,462.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 206,757 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 193,522 shares during the quarter. VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF accounts for 1.3% of Almanack Investment Partners LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. owned 0.22% of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF worth $15,145,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MOAT. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 16.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,405,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,319,000 after buying an additional 761,356 shares in the last quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV boosted its position in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 248.2% in the second quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 893,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,207,000 after purchasing an additional 637,220 shares during the last quarter. Sfmg LLC boosted its position in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 309.2% in the second quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 530,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,282,000 after purchasing an additional 400,773 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 16.2% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,955,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,811,000 after purchasing an additional 272,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 6.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,262,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,657,000 after purchasing an additional 239,906 shares during the last quarter.

Get VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF alerts:

MOAT stock opened at $76.55 on Thursday. VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF has a 1-year low of $60.66 and a 1-year high of $78.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.38.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.