Almanack Investment Partners LLC. Buys Shares of 17,015 Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO)

Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 17,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,432,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. owned 0.15% of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of XMMO. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Beacon Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000.

XMMO stock opened at $90.85 on Thursday. Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF has a 1 year low of $75.43 and a 1 year high of $97.17. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.71.

