Almanack Investment Partners LLC. Decreases Holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT)

Almanack Investment Partners LLC. lowered its stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT) by 9.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,678 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,621 shares during the quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF were worth $1,444,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ITOT. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Signature Securities Group Corporation purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

Get iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF stock opened at $107.51 on Thursday. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $84.11 and a fifty-two week high of $108.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $105.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.34.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.