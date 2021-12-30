Almanack Investment Partners LLC. Grows Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Almanack Investment Partners LLC. raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $3,553,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Monarch Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,232,000 after purchasing an additional 2,137 shares in the last quarter. Nixon Peabody Trust Co. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nixon Peabody Trust Co. now owns 51,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,423,000 after purchasing an additional 1,873 shares in the last quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC now owns 9,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Abbot Financial Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Abbot Financial Management Inc. now owns 41,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,806,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blueprint Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $888,000. 69.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JPM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $187.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $198.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Berenberg Bank set a $125.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $173.79.

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $159.07 on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $123.77 and a 52-week high of $172.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $163.53 and a 200-day moving average of $159.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $470.09 billion, a PE ratio of 10.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.74. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 39.41% and a return on equity of 19.89%. The company had revenue of $29.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.92 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 5th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.30%.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

