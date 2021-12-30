Almanack Investment Partners LLC. Lowers Holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC)

Almanack Investment Partners LLC. decreased its position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC) by 47.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 843,185 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 774,700 shares during the period. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF accounts for about 1.6% of Almanack Investment Partners LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. owned approximately 0.27% of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF worth $17,749,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the third quarter worth $38,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 100.7% during the third quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 2,543 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 83.1% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,578 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the second quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the third quarter worth $91,000.

NASDAQ PDBC opened at $14.17 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.91. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 1 year low of $13.22 and a 1 year high of $22.73.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, December 6th were given a $5.39 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 36.17%. This is an increase from Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF’s previous annual dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 3rd.

