Almanack Investment Partners LLC. Sells 107,615 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Almanack Investment Partners LLC. decreased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 89.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,687 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 107,615 shares during the quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $2,083,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 301.9% in the 3rd quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 217 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 535.0% in the 2nd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 254 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 398 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:GLD opened at $168.37 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $168.50 and a 200-day moving average of $167.63. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $157.13 and a twelve month high of $183.21.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

