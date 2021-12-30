Almanack Investment Partners LLC. Sells 120,469 Shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME)

Almanack Investment Partners LLC. lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME) by 39.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 183,511 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 120,469 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF comprises 0.7% of Almanack Investment Partners LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Almanack Investment Partners LLC.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF were worth $7,660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 194.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,809,501 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $250,157,000 after acquiring an additional 3,836,995 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 213.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,387,777 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $145,877,000 after buying an additional 2,306,103 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 1,640.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,137,512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $135,101,000 after buying an additional 2,957,251 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 112.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,863,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $123,320,000 after buying an additional 1,513,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 11,505.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 1,067,842 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,981,000 after buying an additional 1,058,641 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:XME opened at $44.74 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $43.83. SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF has a 1-year low of $31.19 and a 1-year high of $47.85.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Metals & Mining Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the metals and mining sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index.

