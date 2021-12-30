Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) Stock Price Up 5.4%

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)’s stock price rose 5.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $171.31 and last traded at $169.74. Approximately 8,942 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 740,747 shares. The stock had previously closed at $161.11.

ALNY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $273.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. BMO Capital Markets restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $144.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $202.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Chardan Capital raised their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $198.13.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $181.99 and its 200-day moving average is $185.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.85 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 4.22, a current ratio of 4.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.51) by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $187.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $218.69 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 111.82% and a negative return on equity of 94.37%. The business’s revenue was up 49.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($2.18) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO John Maraganore sold 33,978 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.52, for a total transaction of $5,827,906.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Akshay Vaishnaw sold 2,879 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.93, for a total transaction of $549,687.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $35,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 71.9% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 220 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $44,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 91.3% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 350 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.45% of the company’s stock.

About Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of RNAi therapeutics. The firm’s products include ONPATTRO, GIVLAARI, and OXLUMO. It is the translation of RNAi as a new class of innovative medicines with a core focus on RNAi therapeutics for the treatment of genetically defined diseases.

