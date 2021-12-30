Alphastar Capital Management LLC Has $16.54 Million Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Alphastar Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1,521.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,815 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 4,518 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for about 1.1% of Alphastar Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Alphastar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $16,540,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,727,219 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $112,586,869,000 after buying an additional 112,965 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,173,783 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $55,640,401,000 after buying an additional 338,793 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,963,398 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $54,916,643,000 after buying an additional 89,867 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,446,833 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $53,139,577,000 after buying an additional 135,223 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,749,351 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $23,148,269,000 after purchasing an additional 146,139 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.48% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AMZN. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,000.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,300.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $3,950.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Wolfe Research dropped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,850.00 to $3,800.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,904.00 to $3,875.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,178.80.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $3,384.02 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.20, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2,881.00 and a 12-month high of $3,773.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3,460.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3,440.19.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.10 by ($2.98). The firm had revenue of $110.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.66 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.31% and a net margin of 5.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $12.37 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 40.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 34 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,460.00, for a total value of $117,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 492 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,676.00, for a total transaction of $1,808,592.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 86,280 shares of company stock worth $292,711,089 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

