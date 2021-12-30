Altigen Communications (ATGN) and The Competition Critical Comparison

Altigen Communications (OTCMKTS: ATGN) is one of 40 publicly-traded companies in the “Telephone & telegraph apparatus” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Altigen Communications to similar companies based on the strength of its profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

Altigen Communications has a beta of 1.09, suggesting that its share price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Altigen Communications’ rivals have a beta of 3.86, suggesting that their average share price is 286% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Altigen Communications and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Altigen Communications -4.47% N/A N/A Altigen Communications Competitors -32.24% -22.87% -4.88%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Altigen Communications and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Altigen Communications 0 0 0 0 N/A Altigen Communications Competitors 189 717 1240 44 2.52

As a group, “Telephone & telegraph apparatus” companies have a potential downside of 0.39%. Given Altigen Communications’ rivals higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Altigen Communications has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Altigen Communications and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Altigen Communications $10.99 million -$490,000.00 -64.97 Altigen Communications Competitors $698.91 million $16.22 million 36.02

Altigen Communications’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Altigen Communications. Altigen Communications is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

52.8% of shares of all “Telephone & telegraph apparatus” companies are held by institutional investors. 14.0% of Altigen Communications shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.5% of shares of all “Telephone & telegraph apparatus” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Altigen Communications rivals beat Altigen Communications on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

About Altigen Communications

AltiGen Communications, Inc. engages in the provision of Microsoft cloud solutions. It operates through the North America, and Rest of the World geographical segments. The North America segment comprises of United States, Canada, Mexico, Central America, and the Caribbean. The Rest of the World segment focuses on Europe. The company was founded by Gilbert Hu in May 1994 and is headquartered in Milpitas, CA.

