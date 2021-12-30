Amalgamated Bank Boosts Stock Position in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS)

Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,737 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems were worth $1,810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,713,244 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $549,422,000 after buying an additional 86,203 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,662,916 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $310,416,000 after buying an additional 306,883 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 179.8% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,867,937 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $217,745,000 after buying an additional 1,200,318 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 866,166 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $100,969,000 after buying an additional 38,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $86,309,000. 94.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays upped their price target on Advanced Drainage Systems from $135.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Advanced Drainage Systems from $142.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In related news, Director Ross M. Jones sold 750,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.25, for a total transaction of $93,937,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, major shareholder Berkshire Partners Holdings Ll sold 19,918 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.79, for a total value of $2,525,403.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 1,491,948 shares of company stock worth $188,019,417 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 14.85% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WMS opened at $135.45 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.98. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.35 and a 52-week high of $138.02. The firm has a market cap of $9.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.10 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is $126.12 and its 200 day moving average is $118.01.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.25). Advanced Drainage Systems had a net margin of 9.70% and a return on equity of 28.90%. The company had revenue of $706.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $718.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.92%.

About Advanced Drainage Systems

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture of thermoplastic corrugated pipe, which provides suite of water management products and drainage solutions for use in the construction and infrastructure marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Pipe, Infiltrator, International, and Allied Products & Other.

