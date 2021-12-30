Amalgamated Bank Cuts Stock Position in CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD)

Amalgamated Bank lessened its stake in CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,327 shares of the company’s stock after selling 271 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank owned 0.05% of CONMED worth $2,005,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of CONMED by 16.6% during the third quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 53,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,968,000 after acquiring an additional 7,590 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of CONMED by 23.9% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 9,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,875 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of CONMED during the third quarter worth about $26,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in shares of CONMED by 16.0% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 20,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,711,000 after acquiring an additional 2,858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMI Asset Management Corp grew its stake in shares of CONMED by 3.5% during the third quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 53,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,041,000 after acquiring an additional 1,809 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE CNMD opened at $143.92 on Thursday. CONMED Co. has a 52 week low of $106.15 and a 52 week high of $159.11. The firm has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $142.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $136.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. CONMED had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 6.29%. The company had revenue of $248.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. CONMED’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that CONMED Co. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. CONMED’s payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CNMD. TheStreet upgraded CONMED from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered CONMED from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on CONMED from $150.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CONMED currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.60.

In other CONMED news, CFO Todd W. Garner sold 8,591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.42, for a total value of $1,120,438.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark E. Tryniski sold 13,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.52, for a total value of $2,037,890.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 87,802 shares of company stock valued at $12,982,859 over the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CONMED Corp. operates as a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture and sale of surgical devices and related equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; Americas excluding the United States; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific.

