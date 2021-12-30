Amalgamated Bank Has $1.69 Million Stake in Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR)

Amalgamated Bank decreased its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 67,680 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 11,704 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Amkor Technology were worth $1,689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amkor Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,569,000. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amkor Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,266,000. Foster & Motley Inc. grew its position in shares of Amkor Technology by 94.8% during the 3rd quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 43,568 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after buying an additional 21,208 shares during the period. Analog Century Management LP grew its position in shares of Amkor Technology by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Analog Century Management LP now owns 310,606 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,750,000 after buying an additional 18,803 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Amkor Technology by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 47,198 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,178,000 after buying an additional 3,869 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.13% of the company’s stock.

Amkor Technology stock opened at $24.81 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.31. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.82 and a fifty-two week high of $29.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.98 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. Amkor Technology had a net margin of 9.56% and a return on equity of 21.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 6th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. This is a positive change from Amkor Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Amkor Technology’s payout ratio is presently 8.85%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Amkor Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Sidoti initiated coverage on shares of Amkor Technology in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock.

In other news, CEO Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.43, for a total value of $560,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP John Charles Stone sold 9,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $234,375.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 89,375 shares of company stock worth $2,065,125. Insiders own 58.90% of the company’s stock.

Amkor Technology Company Profile

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services. Its services include design, package characterization, test and wafer bumping services. The firm’s operations include production facilities, product development centers, and sales and support offices. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

Featured Article: Overweight

