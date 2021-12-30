Amalgamated Bank Sells 1,494 Shares of Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES)

Amalgamated Bank decreased its position in shares of Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,909 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,494 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Ares Management were worth $1,839,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ares Management during the 3rd quarter worth $684,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 12,867 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $950,000 after purchasing an additional 1,977 shares in the last quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Management during the 3rd quarter worth $207,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in Ares Management by 9.5% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 69,866 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,158,000 after buying an additional 6,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK boosted its stake in Ares Management by 1.4% in the third quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 251,239 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $18,549,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.43% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider R. Kipp Deveer sold 79,435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.55, for a total transaction of $6,795,664.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 213,404 shares of company stock worth $18,219,189. 49.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ARES opened at $80.92 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $23.46 billion, a PE ratio of 42.15, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $82.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. Ares Management Co. has a 1 year low of $44.43 and a 1 year high of $90.08.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $512.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $528.44 million. Ares Management had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 14.96%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ares Management Co. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Ares Management’s payout ratio is 97.92%.

ARES has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Ares Management from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Ares Management in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $96.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on Ares Management in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Ares Management from $87.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 target price on shares of Ares Management in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ares Management currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.44.

Ares Management Corp. is engaged in providing investment management and consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Group, Private Equity Group and Real Estate Group. The Credit Group segment offers credit strategies across the liquid and illiquid spectrum, including syndicated bank loans, high yield bonds, credit opportunities, special situations, asset-backed investments and U.S.

