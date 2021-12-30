Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Acquired by Sather Financial Group Inc

Sather Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 537 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises approximately 0.2% of Sather Financial Group Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Sather Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Svenska Handelsbanken AB publ bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $329,000. Pettee Investors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. now owns 896 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,944,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 3,317 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $10,895,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 202,952 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $666,695,000 after purchasing an additional 3,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 271 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $890,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. 57.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 50,034 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,319.45, for a total value of $166,085,361.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 271 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,700.00, for a total transaction of $1,002,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 86,280 shares of company stock valued at $292,711,089. Corporate insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $3,950.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $4,100.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Sunday, October 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,000.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,178.80.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,384.02 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 trillion, a P/E ratio of 66.20, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.12. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $2,881.00 and a one year high of $3,773.08. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3,460.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $3,440.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.10 by ($2.98). The company had revenue of $110.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.66 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 24.31%. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $12.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 40.79 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

