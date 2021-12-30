Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.43 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) will report $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Ambarella’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.41 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.45. Ambarella reported earnings per share of $0.14 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 207.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ambarella will report full year earnings of $1.58 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.56 to $1.60. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.67 to $2.08. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Ambarella.

Get Ambarella alerts:

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.08. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 9.78% and a negative return on equity of 5.92%. The company had revenue of $92.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.49) earnings per share. Ambarella’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AMBA shares. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Ambarella from $170.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Ambarella from $115.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Ambarella from $125.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $205.21.

In other Ambarella news, Director Teresa H. Meng sold 959 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.71, for a total transaction of $212,619.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher Day sold 832 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.69, for a total value of $160,318.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,268 shares of company stock worth $9,318,777 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ambarella by 4.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,347,811 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $356,977,000 after buying an additional 136,144 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Ambarella by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,326,258 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $518,033,000 after acquiring an additional 183,482 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Ambarella by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,197,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $186,514,000 after acquiring an additional 122,339 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Ambarella by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,090,661 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $169,860,000 after acquiring an additional 204,441 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Ambarella by 99.3% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,077,447 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $167,801,000 after buying an additional 536,743 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.56% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMBA traded up $1.76 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $206.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 628,515. Ambarella has a 1 year low of $82.59 and a 1 year high of $227.59. The stock has a market cap of $7.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -248.72 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $192.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $145.36.

About Ambarella

Ambarella, Inc engages in the development and sale of video compression, image processing, and computer vision solutions. It offers processors and software that cater to end markets including security cameras, automotive cameras, industrial and robotic applications, and consumer applications. The company was founded by Feng Ming Wang and Leslie D.

Recommended Story: Why is total return important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ambarella (AMBA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ambarella Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambarella and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.