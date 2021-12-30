AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) EVP Elizabeth F. Frank Sells 12,730 Shares

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) EVP Elizabeth F. Frank sold 12,730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.80, for a total value of $353,894.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NYSE:AMC traded up $0.99 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $28.94. The stock had a trading volume of 35,995,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,018,531. AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.91 and a twelve month high of $72.62. The stock has a market cap of $14.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.41 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.77.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $763.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $742.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($5.70) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 538.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. will post -2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AMC shares. Macquarie cut AMC Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on AMC Entertainment from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered AMC Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Wedbush lowered AMC Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $5.44 to $7.50 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AMC Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $12.08.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMC. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment by 31.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,015,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,522,998,000 after buying an additional 9,533,510 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment by 18.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,434,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,518,547,000 after purchasing an additional 6,992,714 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in AMC Entertainment by 25.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,211,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,427,000 after buying an additional 1,674,830 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in AMC Entertainment by 23.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,672,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,897,000 after buying an additional 1,454,070 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in AMC Entertainment in the third quarter valued at $53,745,000. 25.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMC Entertainment Company Profile

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc engages in the theatrical exhibition business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the United States Markets and International Markets segments. The United States segment involves in the activity in the U.S. specifically in New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Atlanta, and Washington, DC.

