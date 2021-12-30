Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) Shares Purchased by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in shares of Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,452 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,318 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned about 0.26% of Amedisys worth $12,890,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Amedisys during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Amedisys during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Goodwin Daniel L acquired a new position in Amedisys during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new stake in Amedisys in the 2nd quarter valued at about $98,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Amedisys by 137.0% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 429 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. 86.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Richard A. Lechleiter purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $141.25 per share, for a total transaction of $141,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

AMED has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Securities reduced their price target on Amedisys from $255.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Barclays reduced their price target on Amedisys from $236.00 to $213.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Raymond James reduced their price target on Amedisys from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Amedisys from $170.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Amedisys from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.63.

NASDAQ:AMED opened at $163.41 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $161.65. The stock has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.54, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Amedisys, Inc. has a 52-week low of $133.62 and a 52-week high of $325.12.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The health services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $553.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $568.55 million. Amedisys had a return on equity of 24.15% and a net margin of 9.98%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.24 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Amedisys, Inc. will post 5.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amedisys Company Profile

Amedisys, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment delivers services in the homes of individuals who may be recovering from an illness, injury, or surgery. The Hospice segment provides care that is designed to provide comfort and support for those who are facing a terminal illness.

