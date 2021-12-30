American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) CEO Ernest S. Rady Buys 2,964 Shares of Stock

American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) CEO Ernest S. Rady bought 2,964 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $36.27 per share, with a total value of $107,504.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NYSE AAT opened at $36.76 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.21. American Assets Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.21 and a 52 week high of $40.83. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). American Assets Trust had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 1.88%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that American Assets Trust, Inc. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. American Assets Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 307.69%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Assets Trust by 3.1% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 269,036 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,067,000 after acquiring an additional 7,969 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in American Assets Trust by 1.4% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 47,681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,870,000 after buying an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in American Assets Trust by 2.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 729,779 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,308,000 after buying an additional 19,173 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in American Assets Trust by 37.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 57,692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,159,000 after buying an additional 15,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in American Assets Trust by 77.0% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 10,090 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 4,389 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.42% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Assets Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th.

American Assets Trust Company Profile

American Assets Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates, acquires, and develops retail shopping centers; office properties; mixed-use properties; and multifamily properties. The company operates through the following business segments: Retail, Office, Multifamily, and Mixed-Use.

