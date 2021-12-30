American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.14.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 8th.

AXL traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.40. 9,079 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,470,700. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 2.43. American Axle & Manufacturing has a twelve month low of $7.86 and a twelve month high of $13.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.17, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.82.

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.14. American Axle & Manufacturing had a net margin of 1.65% and a return on equity of 43.98%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that American Axle & Manufacturing will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 307.7% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,740 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,068 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in American Axle & Manufacturing during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in American Axle & Manufacturing by 616.4% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,575 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 3,076 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 2,039.5% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,290 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 5,996 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $112,000. 89.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About American Axle & Manufacturing

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture, engineering, design, and validation of driveline systems and related components. It operates through the following segments: Driveline and Metal Forming. The Driveline segment consists of axles, drive shafts, power transfer units, rear drive modules, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, service utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

