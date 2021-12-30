American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Stock Position Reduced by Platform Technology Partners

Platform Technology Partners cut its stake in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 12.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,204 shares of the company’s stock after selling 614 shares during the period. Platform Technology Partners’ holdings in American Electric Power were worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in American Electric Power by 27.7% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 14,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after acquiring an additional 3,165 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in American Electric Power by 7,226.8% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 309,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,204,000 after acquiring an additional 305,547 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in American Electric Power in the second quarter valued at approximately $278,749,000. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in American Electric Power by 7.8% in the second quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 1,297,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,724,000 after acquiring an additional 93,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zacks Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 1.2% in the second quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 127,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,799,000 after buying an additional 1,498 shares during the last quarter. 73.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.64, for a total value of $177,744.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,300 shares of company stock worth $520,653. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

AEP opened at $88.58 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.58. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $74.80 and a twelve month high of $91.49. The firm has a market cap of $44.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.49, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.35.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 14.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.47 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This is an increase from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.14%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AEP. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.98.

American Electric Power Profile

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

