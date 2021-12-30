American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) Shares Sold by Bbva USA

Bbva USA lowered its position in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 10.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,658 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 786 shares during the quarter. Bbva USA’s holdings in American Tower were worth $1,767,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Tower by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 57,918,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,646,092,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177,194 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $300,367,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of American Tower by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,272,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,154,222,000 after acquiring an additional 900,101 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of American Tower by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,105,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,913,452,000 after acquiring an additional 867,164 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of American Tower by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,758,953 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,015,444,000 after acquiring an additional 732,847 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AMT opened at $288.88 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $274.16 and a 200-day moving average of $278.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32. American Tower Co. has a 52-week low of $197.50 and a 52-week high of $303.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.56 billion, a PE ratio of 52.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.35.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by ($0.69). American Tower had a return on equity of 39.34% and a net margin of 27.44%. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 9.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th will be given a dividend of $1.39 per share. This represents a $5.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 23rd. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is 101.09%.

In other news, Director Pamela D. A. Reeve sold 3,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.02, for a total value of $980,141.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Joann A. Reed sold 866 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.50, for a total transaction of $225,593.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on AMT shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on American Tower from $324.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on American Tower from $316.00 to $294.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Raymond James cut their price objective on American Tower from $296.00 to $294.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on American Tower from $302.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on American Tower from $305.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, American Tower has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $296.14.

About American Tower

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

