Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) CEO James M. Cracchiolo Sells 23,990 Shares

Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 23,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.35, for a total value of $7,349,336.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Shares of AMP stock opened at $305.41 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $300.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $275.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $185.71 and a 12 month high of $312.14. The company has a market capitalization of $34.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 1.61.
Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.49 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.49 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 45.09% and a net margin of 17.39%. Ameriprise Financial’s revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.27 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 22.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMP. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,616,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,393,463,000 after buying an additional 662,711 shares during the period. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC bought a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $137,568,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,515,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $377,243,000 after buying an additional 354,421 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $82,602,000. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 154.9% during the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 389,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,829,000 after buying an additional 236,402 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.97% of the company’s stock.
A number of research firms have issued reports on AMP. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $317.00 to $348.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research began coverage on Ameriprise Financial in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $328.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $312.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $298.90.
Ameriprise Financial Company Profile
Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.
