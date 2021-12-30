Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) CEO James M. Cracchiolo Sells 23,990 Shares

Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 23,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.35, for a total value of $7,349,336.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of AMP stock opened at $305.41 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $300.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $275.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $185.71 and a 12 month high of $312.14. The company has a market capitalization of $34.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 1.61.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.49 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.49 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 45.09% and a net margin of 17.39%. Ameriprise Financial’s revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.27 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 22.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were given a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.38%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMP. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,616,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,393,463,000 after buying an additional 662,711 shares during the period. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC bought a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $137,568,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,515,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $377,243,000 after buying an additional 354,421 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $82,602,000. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 154.9% during the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 389,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,829,000 after buying an additional 236,402 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AMP. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $317.00 to $348.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research began coverage on Ameriprise Financial in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $328.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $312.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $298.90.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

