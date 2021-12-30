Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Position Cut by Choate Investment Advisors

Choate Investment Advisors trimmed its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 15,968 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 661 shares during the quarter. Choate Investment Advisors’ holdings in Amgen were worth $3,395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 0.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,931,381 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,295,774,000 after purchasing an additional 238,297 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 0.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,040,932 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,447,476,000 after purchasing an additional 80,922 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 3.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,994,174 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,429,808,000 after purchasing an additional 313,744 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Amgen by 13.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,242,037 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,765,247,000 after acquiring an additional 871,428 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Amgen by 155.5% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,645,373 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,433,672,000 after acquiring an additional 4,044,262 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AMGN shares. Daiwa Capital Markets cut Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Barclays dropped their price target on Amgen from $230.00 to $228.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Mizuho lowered their target price on Amgen from $222.00 to $194.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Amgen in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $258.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $232.24.

AMGN opened at $227.60 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $211.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $222.53. Amgen Inc. has a twelve month low of $198.64 and a twelve month high of $276.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market cap of $128.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.62.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.22 by $0.45. Amgen had a return on equity of 108.67% and a net margin of 21.77%. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.37 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 16.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a $1.94 dividend. This represents a $7.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. This is a boost from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.76. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is 72.50%.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

